IFD battles 2-alarm warehouse fire on south side

The building was unoccupied when the fire broke out Saturday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis firefighters needed 90 minutes to extinguish a south side warehouse fire Saturday morning.

Heavy fire inside the warehouse at Indianapolis Industrial Center at 3000 Shelby Street on the southeast corner of Troy Avenue broke out shortly after 8 a.m. Callers reported heavy smoke and fire showing from the 50-foot-tall building.

Nobody was inside when the fire started and nobody was injured.

A second alarm was called just before 9 a.m. and the fire was under control within 45 minutes.

Investigators ruled the cause of fire as accidental, and believe it originated from a 5th wheel parked inside the building. The exact cause is undetermined, but could possibly be electrical.

Approximately 75 firefighters were called to the scene.

The plant decommissions and recycles products, which raised concerns about possible hazardous materials.