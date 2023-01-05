2-alarm fire damages Westfield homes

The two homes were fully involved when crews arrived, with windy conditions threatening a third house, prompting a second alarm.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Fire crews from Westfield and five other departments battled an overnight fire that heavily damaged two houses in the Maple Knoll neighborhood, near 176th Street and Ditch Road.

The first crews were dispatched to Wendover Avenue shortly before 12:30 a.m., and they reported heavy smoke showing as they drove toward the scene.

The two homes were fully involved when crews arrived, with windy conditions threatening a third house, prompting a second alarm.

Crews from Sheridan, Carmel, Noblesville, Zionsville and Fishers responded to help extinguish the fire.

Citizens Energy responded to secure the gas lines.

The fire department said all of the residents escaped uninjured, but one firefighter was slightly injured.