2 adults, 7 children displaced by east Indianapolis house fire

INDIANAPOLIS — Two adults and seven children were displaced after a fire broke out in the bedroom of a home on the east side of Indianapolis.

The fire happened just after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon in the 3100 block of North Riley Avenue, which is west of Emerson Avenue and just north of Massachusetts Avenue.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, firefighters aggressively attacked the fire.

They were able to bring it under control about 15 minutes after they arrived.

No one was injured in the fire and, IFD said, the fire is still under investigation.