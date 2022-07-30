2 adults, 2 teens seriously injured in Fishers crash

The drivers of both vehicles and two teenage passengers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

FISHERS, Indiana — Four people were seriously injured in a head-on crash early Saturday morning in Fishers, police said.

A Chevy Trax was going east on 126th Street, near Promise Road, at around 1 a.m. when it crossed the center line and hit a Chevy Cruze head-on, according to Sgt. Tom Weger with the Fishers Police Department.

The drivers of both vehicles, who Weger said were both adults, and two teenage passengers in the Cruze were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Just before 1:30 a.m., the Fishers Fire Department tweeted about the crash.

According to FFD, the crash temporarily closed 126th Street for investigation and clean-up. Drivers were urged to use caution when traveling in the area.

Serious crash on 126th St at Promise Rd has 126th WB closed for investigation and clean up at Promise. Use caution in the area. Multiple patients transported to area hospitals. @Fishers_Police pic.twitter.com/ubzTbnZJcI — Fishers Fire Dept. (@FishersFireDept) July 30, 2022