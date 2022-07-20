19-year-old from Indianapolis killed in Jackson County crash

Indiana State Police said 19-year-old Jacob Peelman's car hit the back of a parked semi-truck.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was killed Wednesday morning in a crash on Interstate 65 in Jackson County.

State troopers got a call at around 7 a.m. about a crash between a car and a semi-truck on I-65 south at exit 55 in northern Jackson County.

Investigators said 19-year-old Jacob Peelman was driving a sedan south on I-65. He got onto the exit ramp and then his car veered onto the right shoulder of the ramp, where a semi-truck was parked.

Peelman's car hit the back of the semi-truck. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was in the cab when the crash happened. He was not injured.

Indiana State Police said the investigation is ongoing. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash although toxicology tests are pending.