'Mutt Strut' at Victory Field raises over $140,000 for IndyHumane

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 1,000 people and their pups attended the 18th annual “Mutt Strut” at Victory Field on Saturday, helping raise more than $140,000 for IndyHumane.

The nonprofit organization’s largest fundraiser returned in person after going virtual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants walked just over one mile with their dogs along the outside of the stadium, around the White River and through the downtown area.

The funds raised by participants help IndyHumane take in animals, provide medical care, support shelter organizations and find animals a permanent home.

The top individual fundraiser and their pet each year are recognized as “Top Dog” the following year. The 2022 “Top Dog” is Elaine Theil and her dog Callie.