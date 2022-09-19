$184K-winning lottery ticket sold at liquor store on Indy's northeast side

The winning ticket was purchased at the Big Red Liquors store, located at 5510 N. Emerson Way, near East 56th Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — Someone is in for a big payday after a lottery ticket purchased at a gas station on the northeast side of Indianapolis matched all five numbers in Monday night's Hoosier Lottery CA$H 5 jackpot drawing.

The winning CA$H 5 numbers for Monday, Sept. 12 were 1-4-14-25-40, with an estimated $184,500 payout.

According to the Hoosier Lottery, CA$H 5 jackpot odds are 1 in 1,221,759, while the odds of winning something are 1 in 11.

If you have a winning ticket, the Hoosier Lottery recommends you consider meeting with a financial advisor and contacting Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for instructions on how to claim your prize.

The Hoosier Lottery also encourages responsible play of their games and recommends anyone who feels they need help to call the Problem Gaming Helpline at 1-800-994-8448.