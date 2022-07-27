16th Street bridge to temporarily reopen for race weekend at IMS

The $2.1 million project will pause between construction phases to accommodate race week traffic.

INDIANAPOLIS — The West 16th Street bridge, which has been under construction to improve traffic to Indianapolis Motor Speedway, will temporarily reopen ahead of this weekend's IndyCar and NASCAR doubleheader.

The $2.1 million project isn't scheduled to be completed until the summer of 2023. However, with thousands of people expected to attend the Brickyard races at IMS this weekend, city leaders said they're going to press pause on the project and temporarily reopen the bridge.

"For more than a century, the City of Indianapolis has partnered with IMS and Speedway to ensure easy access to this historic venue," said Indianapolis Department of Public Works director Dan Parker. "As we make transformative investments into our infrastructure this year, DPW projects will always work to accommodate the track’s world-class events and attendance."

Crews started work this spring on the westbound lanes of the bridge.

While construction is still ongoing, it will temporarily pause to accommodate traffic for the race events. Then, on Monday, it's back to work. Traffic will switch from the westbound lanes to the eastbound lanes to allow crews to start the next phase of the project.

“We are incredibly grateful that the City of Indianapolis, the Town of Speedway and Indy DPW scheduled this important bridge project so that the first phase was completed in time to ensure our fans can access IMS for Brickyard Weekend," said J. Douglas Boles, IMS president. "We look forward to the improved infrastructure and even smoother travel that this project will provide when it is fully completed later this year."