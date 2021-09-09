$16.8 million contract awarded to expand Indianapolis Cultural Trail

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is planning to expand the Cultural Trail in a big way.
A $16.8 million contract was awarded to expand the trail along both South Street and Indiana Avenue.
The South Street expansion will be from New Jersey Street to Capitol Avenue, creating and improving access and connection around Lucas Oil Stadium, the Indiana Convention Center, and near Southside neighborhoods.
The Indiana Avenue expansion will begin at the Madam Walker Legacy Center on Indiana Avenue and continue north to 10th Street, heading west to the 16 Tech Innovation District.
On Wednesday, the city of Indianapolis announced plans to invest $25 million in the third phase of what they're calling "Circle City Forward." The money would benefit 10 projects across the city.
These are the trails receiving either design and/or construction funding:
- Pleasant Run Trail Extension - Design and construction
- Pleasant Run Trail Rehab - Design and construction
- Pogue's Run Trail - Design and construction
- Pogue's Run Trail/Monon Trail Connector - Design
- Nickel Plate Trail - Design
- Eagle Creek Trail Phase 2 - Design
- West 30th Street - Design
- Grassy Creek Trail - Design
- Interurban Trail - Design
- 21st Street Trail via road diet - Design
The City-County Council will vote on the $25 million plan next Monday.
