$16.8 million contract awarded to expand Indianapolis Cultural Trail

The trail will be expanded along both South Street and Indiana Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is planning to expand the Cultural Trail in a big way.

A $16.8 million contract was awarded to expand the trail along both South Street and Indiana Avenue.

The South Street expansion will be from New Jersey Street to Capitol Avenue, creating and improving access and connection around Lucas Oil Stadium, the Indiana Convention Center, and near Southside neighborhoods.

The Indiana Avenue expansion will begin at the Madam Walker Legacy Center on Indiana Avenue and continue north to 10th Street, heading west to the 16 Tech Innovation District.



On Wednesday, the city of Indianapolis announced plans to invest $25 million in the third phase of what they're calling "Circle City Forward." The money would benefit 10 projects across the city.

These are the trails receiving either design and/or construction funding:

Pleasant Run Trail Extension - Design and construction

Pleasant Run Trail Rehab - Design and construction

Pogue's Run Trail - Design and construction

Pogue's Run Trail/Monon Trail Connector - Design

Nickel Plate Trail - Design

Eagle Creek Trail Phase 2 - Design

West 30th Street - Design

Grassy Creek Trail - Design

Interurban Trail - Design

21st Street Trail via road diet - Design

The City-County Council will vote on the $25 million plan next Monday.