HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert is in effect for a 16-year-old missing from Hendricks County.

The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office is investigating Cordarius Bradshaw's disappearance. Bradshaw is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Bradshaw was last seen in Camby around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, sweatpants and white tennis shoes. He was carrying a black backpack.

Police believe Bradshaw is in extreme danger and may need medical assistance. Anyone with information on Bradshaw's locations should contact the Hendricks County Sheriff's Office at 317-839-8700 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.