15-year-old dead after off-road vehicle crash in southern Indiana

The accident happened Saturday, July 29 in Dubois County.

DUBOIS COUNTY, Indiana — Indiana Conservation officers are investigating a deadly off-road vehicle accident that happened Saturday in Dubois County.

First responders arrived to the area of County Road 900 East and learned a 15-year-old was operating a side-by-side ORV when they lost control and struck an embankment.

According to officers, the teen wasn't wearing safety gear prior to the crash.

Indiana Conservation Officers remind the public that ORV operators and passengers should always wear a helmet, protective riding gear and use all ORV safety restraints.