Body of 15-year-old boy pulled from Wabash River

The teen's body was reported missing on Sunday, and officials recovered his body early Monday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after the body of a 15-year-old boy was recovered from the Wabash River, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources reported Monday.

On Sunday, DNR said a group of juveniles were wading and swimming in the Wabash River just north of Montezuma, which is a town about 25 miles north of Terre Haute.

At 7:23 p.m., Parke County 911 received a call that a juvenile male was missing in the water.

Witness statements reportedly helped Indiana Conservation Officers narrow down a search area. Officers using divers and sonar searched the area and recovered the victim at 12:30 a.m. Monday morning in 7 feet of water, according to DNR.

An autopsy was performed, and the preliminary results were consistent with drowning, according to officials.