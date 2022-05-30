14-year-old dead in northwestern Indiana off-road vehicle crash

The incident happened Sunday around 9 p.m. in the 9400 block of North 500 East in LaPorte County.

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Conversation Officers are investigating after a 14-year-old died in an off-road vehicle crash in northwestern Indiana Sunday night.

Officers responded to a report of a crash around 9 p.m. in the 9400 block of North 500 East in LaPorte County.

Investigators learned a 13-year-old, who was operating the side-by-side off-road vehicle, lost control while trying to turn at a high rate of speed, causing the off-road vehicle to roll over.

Three juveniles were treated at the scene for minor injuries, a 15-year-old was taken by helicopter to a Chicago trauma center with serious injuries and a 14-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at Northwest Health – LaPorte.

The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

LaPorte County is roughly 130 miles northwest of downtown Indianapolis.