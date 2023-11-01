13News anchors, reporter speak at Indy Maven event

Anchors Felicia Lawrence and Anne Marie Tiernon and reporter Emily Longnecker talked about women in the media at the gathering.

INDIANAPOLIS — Three women on the 13News team spoke Thursday night at an event hosted by Indy Maven.

Anchors Felicia Lawrence and Anne Marie Tiernon and reporter Emily Longnecker talked about women in the media at the gathering. They spoke about getting into the business, effective communication, mental health and remaining unbiased.

"I've met some amazing people and alot of amazing women that have been supportive of myself and my career and two of them are sitting right here," Lawrence said.