Chuck Lofton receives special recognition at Emmy Awards for 40+ years of service in local TV

Chuck Lofton was recognized at Saturday's Emmy Awards for having been named one of this year's Silver Circle honorees.

CARMEL, Ind. — 13News meteorologist Chuck Lofton was recognized during Saturday's 53rd Great Lakes Regional Emmy Awards for earning one of television's highest honors.

(NOTE: The above video is of Chuck Lofton being surprised with the news he was being inducted into the Silver Circle.)

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) Great Lakes named Lofton as one of this year's Silver Circle honorees, celebrating him for his years of service in the TV industry.

Lofton was recognized at Saturday's Emmy Awards at the Lucas Estate in Carmel. During the ceremony, he and two other members of 13News' team were named the winners of the Emmy Award for best news feature.

Lofton will officially be inducted into the Silver Circle at a ceremony in Cleveland in July.

Silver Circle inductees have dedicated at least 25 years of distinguished service, but they're recognized for more than just the length of their careers. They set high standards for their work within the industry, in addition to giving back to their communities.

The committee considers the following criteria:

Service to the television or media-related industries

Service to the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences

Service to the community involving television or allied media

Service to people working in or training for careers in television or allied media

Lofton has worked in local broadcasting for more than 40 years. His career with WTHR began in September 1985 with the very first Sunrise show. In addition to his work in TV, his forecasts have been heard on "Jim, Deb and Kevin" on 95.5 WFMS-FM in Indianapolis since 2000.