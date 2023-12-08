13-year-old charged as adult in New Castle murder

The charges come from the May killing of Ernie Thornberry Jr.

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A 13-year-old is now being charged as an adult in a New Castle murder case.

A judge has agreed to waive the boy to adult court. The teen is charged with felony murder.

In Indiana, you have to be at least 12-years-old to be waived to adult court.

The boy who has been charged is accused of killing 47-year-old Ernie Thornberry Jr. in New Castle in early May. Court documents say the teen's friends told police he said he wanted to shoot someone days before the attack.

Prosecutors say he used a gun that belonged to his friend's stepdad. They said a group of teens spotted Thornberry on the street and the 13-year-old allegedly started threatening him and throwing rocks at him.

When Thornberry pulled out a pocket knife, prosecutors say the teen shot him several times.