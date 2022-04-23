13News honored with Indiana journalism awards

The 13News team received first place in the Best Newscast category for the 11 p.m. newscast among other awards.

CARMEL, Ind. — Indiana’s Society of Professional Journalists honored WTHR with several top honors in its Best of Indiana Journalism contest Friday night.

The 13News team received first place in the Best Newscast category for the 11 p.m. newscast.

The news team also received top honors in the categories for Breaking News Coverage and Continuing Coverage for reporting about the deadly mass shooting at the FedEx Ground facility in April 2021.

Sports Director Dave Calabro received both first and second place honors in the Sports Reporting category. In the first place entry, he worked with photojournalist Ryan Thedwall on a series of stories about IndyCar drivers.

Calabro’s interview with former Colts Quarterback Peyton Manning before his induction into the NFL Hall of Fame received second place honors. Photojournalists Matt Whisner and Steve Rhodes also worked on those stories.

13News reports also received first and second place awards in the category for Coverage of Government or Politics.

The first place entry was a series of government watchdog stories by 13 Investigates reporter Bob Segall. Thedwall, Rhodes, Bill Ditton and Jim Johnston, worked as photojournalists on the series, as well as producer Susan Batt.

Reporter Jennie Runevitch and photojournalist John Duong worked on the second-place report.

The 13 Investigates and "What’s the Deal?" team received first place in the Business and Consumer Reporting category. Segall and fellow 13 Investigates reporter Cierra Putman, along with "What’s the Deal?" reporter Allison Gormly worked with photojournalists including Ditton, Rhodes, Thedwall, Bill Reilly and Russ Govert on the stories, which Batt produced.

Reporters Dustin Grove, Emily Longnecker and Segall received first place in the Medical Reporting category for their stories about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on patients, families and healthcare workers. They worked with photojournalists Ditton, Thedwall and Clint Erbacher.

The 13 Investigates team was also recognized with a first place award for its environmental reporting.

Reporter Emily Longnecker received second place honors for her feature reporting and reporter Rich Nye received a third place award for his reporting about education.

Nye also received third place for his continuing coverage of a family impacted by COVID-19.

The Indiana chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists also recognized WTHR.com with a third place award for Best Journalism Website in the state.