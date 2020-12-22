13-foot inflatable Santa stolen from Hancock County yard

An anonymous donor has offered to replace the Christmas décor. If that happens, the homeowner said he'll pay it forward by donating the cost to a local food pantry.

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — Santa Claus is missing from Hancock County.

Mark Hess said the 13-foot inflatable on top of the hill that separates his backyard and Olio Road near 96th Street has been a tradition for the last eight or nine years.

Hess said people would honk as they passed by, but he never knew how much the Christmas décor meant to the community until someone cut Santa from his base and took off.

"We are getting all these comments from people, like, 'It meant so much to my kids. Every time we went that direction, we had to go by the house because they want to see it,'" Hess said. "An elderly neighbor came up and shed a tear that someone did that to Santa."

As expected, lawn decorations this big cost several hundred dollars. However, an anonymous donor has offered to replace it for him.