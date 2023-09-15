12-year-old killed after off-road vehicle hits tree, flips on its side in Morgan County

The crash happened Thursday, Sept. 14 around 7 p.m. in the 1600 block of Duckworth Road, near the Ravinia State Forest.

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle crash that happened Thursday night in Morgan County.

Around 7 p.m. Sept. 15, officers responded to a report of a crash in the 1600 block of Duckworth Road, near the Ravinia State Forest.

According to a preliminary investigation, officers believe a 12-year-old was driving a side-by-side off-road vehicle on private property when the driver lost control on a gravel driveway, causing the vehicle to hit a tree and flip on its side.

Officers said the driver, who was not wearing safety equipment or a seatbelt, died at the scene.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Department, Morgan County Emergency Medical Services and Morgan County coroner.

Officers are reminding anyone who drives or rides on an off-road vehicle to always wear a helmet, protective riding gear and use all safety restraints.