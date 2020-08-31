11-year-old girl drowns in Tippecanoe County park

An 11-year-old girl was pronounced dead at IU Health Arnett after investigators found her underwater at Wildcat Creek Park in Tippecanoe County.

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office said a child has died from drowning after she was reported missing.

On Sunday, Aug. 30 around 4:51 p.m., the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office was called to Wildcat Creek Park for the initial report of a missing and endangered child.

Police had been contacted by a third party about the missing child. The person was calling on behalf of the girl's family who are Hispanic.

Police were told that the family had been searching for the girl for about an hour before contacting law enforcement. Initial reports indicated the female was last seen on land.

After investigation, it was determined that the girl and her 13-year-old brother were last seen in the water, neither wearing a life jacket.

Members of the Tippecanoe County Water Response Team arrived with scuba equipment. A diver immediately entered the water and began searching in the last known area the 11-year-old was seen by her brother.