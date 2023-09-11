100 people become naturalized US citizens at Indiana State Museum

New U.S. citizens took the Oath of Citizenship on Monday, Sept. 11.

INDIANAPOLIS — One hundred people from 30 countries around the world became U.S. citizens during a naturalization ceremony at the Indiana State Museum on Monday, Sept. 11.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark J. Dinsmore, from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, presided and administered the Oath of Citizenship inside the Frank & Judy O'Bannon Great Hall.

Speakers included Cathy Ferree, president and CEO of the Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites, and representatives from Congresswoman Victoria Spartz and Senator Todd Young’s offices, and the Indianapolis Bar Association.

A representative from the International Center presented an American flag to the eldest new citizen, Shensheng Fu, from Taiwan.

The Pledge of Allegiance was led by the youngest new citizen, Biroli Meshak, from Congo Kinshasa.

Joy Bayan has been a resident for 12 years and said the ceremony Monday marked the end of a long process.

"I feel proud to be a U.S. citizen. It's been a long journey of applying to (get a) green card, adjusting my status and becoming citizen," Bayan said.

The candidates for naturalization are all foreign-born individuals who have met the application criteria for citizenship as determined by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. The oath is the final step in the citizenship process.

According to USCIS, candidates must meet the following criteria to apply for citizenship: