10-year-old Lawrence County boy dies after being struck by vehicle while riding bicycle

OOLITIC, Ind. — A 10-year-old boy from Lawrence County died Wednesday evening after being struck by a vehicle while riding a bike.

Police were called to Vista Drive near Meadow Lane in Oolitic, Indiana, around 5:45 p.m. on a report of a vehicle versus bicycle accident.

When officials arrived, they found Camden Moore, 10, of Oolitic, unresponsive.

Moore was taken to IU Health in Bedford but died from his injuries.

Investigators determined that a 2016 Jeep, driven by Matthew Nikirk, 45, of Bedford, was traveling north on Vista Drive when his vehicle struck Moore, who was riding a bike.

Moore's family has been notified, and an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 24.