Kokomo PD: 10-year-old girl seriously injured in hit-and-run crash

Around 8:15 a.m., Kokomo police officers responded to the 600 block of Southlea Drive, near West Alto Road on the city's south side, for the crash.
Credit: WTHR

KOKOMO, Ind. — A 10-year-old girl was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning in Kokomo, police said.

Around 8:15 a.m., Kokomo Police Department officers responded to the 600 block of Southlea Drive, near West Alto Road on the city's south side, for the crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed the girl was running across a parking lot to a bus stop when she was hit by a newer black Dodge Ram pickup truck, which was driven by a man wearing a Carhartt jacket, police said.

The truck left the scene after hitting the girl.

The child was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7017.

   

