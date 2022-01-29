10 years later, slaying of former Indiana county commissioner remains unsolved

Former Montgomery County Commissioner Samuel Kessler was found dead in his home on Jan. 29, 2012.

LADOGA, Ind. — On the 10 year anniversary of the murder of a former central Indiana county commissioner, Indiana State Police say their detectives are continuing to work to find the person responsible.

Jan. 29, 2022, marked 10 years since former Montgomery County Commissioner Samuel Kessler was found dead in his home. Kessler was a retired farmer and also a former county councilman.

On this day in 2012 police were called after one of Kessler's business acquaintances went to check on him at his rural home in the Montgomery County town of Ladoga, about 35 miles west of Indianapolis. When he arrived, ISP said he noticed the door was ajar. He walked inside the home and found the 94-year-old dead.

Police went to Kessler's home, located in the 8700 block of State Road 234. ISP said Kessler's house appeared to have been ransacked. His cause of death was later determined to have been from a gunshot wound.

Ten years later, the case remains unsolved. But police have not given up hope in finding the person responsible for Kessler's death.

On Saturday, ISP detectives renewed their call asking the public for help cracking this cold case.

ISP is urging anyone with information to contact ISP Detective Harper by calling (765)567-2125 or emailing Jharper@isp.in.gov. People can also call Montgomery County Sheriff's Department Detective Aaron French at (765)362-3740 ext. 220 or email him at Aaron.French@montgomerycounty.in.gov.