Eight units were impacted by the fire, authorities said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Authorities said 10 people had to relocate after fire broke out Monday afternoon in a Beech Grove apartment building.

According to an Indianapolis Fire Department spokesperson, the blaze at Beech Meadow, 147 Diplomat Court, was reported just before 3 p.m. on Aug. 7.

Eight apartment units were impacted by the fire.

The cause is under investigation. IFD said plumbers were working on the building's pipes shortly before the fire started.