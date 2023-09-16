1 person shot at yard sale on Indy's south side

IMPD officers responded to the 2800 block of Mingo Court on Saturday afternoon.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police (IMPD) are investigating after one person was shot at a yard sale near West Southport Road Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Sept. 16, IMPD officers were called to the 2800 block of Mingo Court on a report of gunshots and later a person shot.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers located one person with a gunshot wound. According to IMPD, the victim of the shooting was transported to an area hospital and is listed as awake and breathing.

Police do not initially believe the victim was targeted.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).