INDIANAPOLIS — One person was shot not far from the Indiana State Fairgrounds Saturday afternoon.

IMPD officers were called to the 3800 block of Hillside Avenue on a report of a person shot. Once on scene, officers found a victim with a gunshot wound. IMPD officers said the victim is currently in critical condition.

The area near Wale's Audio was seen taped off as a crime scene.

No further information was provided.