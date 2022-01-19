1 person dead in shooting on Indianapolis' east side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead following a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis on Wednesday morning.
IMPD officers responded to the 500 block of South Emerson Avenue, near English Avenue, around 7 a.m. for a report of a person shot. Police found a person who was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
An IMPD spokesperson provided an update roughly 20 minutes later and said the victim had died.
Police have not shared information about a possible suspect or what led to the shooting at this time.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.
