1 person dead in shooting on Indianapolis' east side

The shooting happened around 7 a.m. in the 500 block of South Emerson Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead following a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis on Wednesday morning.

IMPD officers responded to the 500 block of South Emerson Avenue, near English Avenue, around 7 a.m. for a report of a person shot. Police found a person who was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

An IMPD spokesperson provided an update roughly 20 minutes later and said the victim had died.

Police have not shared information about a possible suspect or what led to the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

