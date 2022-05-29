1 person dead in downtown Indianapolis apartment fire

IFD said the fire happened at an apartment complex near 10th and North Pennsylvania streets.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after an apartment fire in downtown Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said the fire was reported shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday near 10th and North Pennsylvania streets.

Firefighters found a person dead in a fourth floor apartment.

IFD said the fire was contained to the apartment.

Two other people were checked out by paramedics and released at the scene.

Several other people were displaced from the building as crews worked to put the fire out.