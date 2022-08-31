Police: 1 critical after Prospect Street shooting

Police were called to a report of a person shot just after 12:30 Wednesday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — An early morning shooting left one person critically injured early Wednesday morning.

Indianapolis Police said the incident happened in the 1400 block of Prospect Street, which is just east of Shelby Street.

Few details were immediately available, but a police department spokesperson said officers received a report of a shooting around 12:30 a.m. They found a person with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

We're still working to learn whether IMPD has a suspect in the case, or if a motive for the shooting has been determined.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new details become available.