x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police: 1 critical after Prospect Street shooting

Police were called to a report of a person shot just after 12:30 Wednesday morning.
Credit: WTHR/Frank Young

INDIANAPOLIS — An early morning shooting left one person critically injured early Wednesday morning.

Indianapolis Police said the incident happened in the 1400 block of Prospect Street, which is just east of Shelby Street.

Few details were immediately available, but a police department spokesperson said officers received a report of a shooting around 12:30 a.m. They found a person with an apparent gunshot wound.

RELATED: Suspect arrested in downtown shooting that killed Dutch soldier, wounded 2 others

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

We're still working to learn whether IMPD has a suspect in the case, or if a motive for the shooting has been determined.

RELATED: IMPD: 2 dead, 2 more injured in overnight shootings

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new details become available.

Credit: WTHR/Frank Young

 

What other people are reading: 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Indiana students chat with astronaut on International Space Station

Before You Leave, Check This Out