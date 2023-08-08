$1 million Powerball ticket purchased in Bloomington

Two southern Indiana ticket purchasers got lucky!

INDIANAPOLIS — If you bought a Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket on Saturday in Bloomington or Mooresvillle, listen up! Two sold tickets were worth $50,000 and $1 million.

One $1 million-winning Powerball ticket was purchased at Circle S Food Mart #55 at 4200 S.R. 46 West in Bloomington.

One $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was purchased at Casey’s #2442 located at 411 S.R. 144 in Mooresville.

The ticket holders should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Aug. 5, were: 18-42-44-62-65 with the Powerball of 23.