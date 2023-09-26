$1M-winning Hoosier Lotto ticket sold in Noblesville

A $1 million Hoosier Lotto +PLUS-winning ticket was purchased in Noblesville at the Exxon off of South 10th Street.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — One lucky person is one step away from being $1 million richer.

A winning Hoosier Lotto +PLUS ticket was purchased in Noblesville at the Exxon gas station off of South 10th Street and Maple Avenue ahead of Saturday's drawing.

+PLUS tickets should be checked carefully because one entry matched all six numbers (9-23-25-28-43-44) in the $34 million estimated jackpot drawing for Sept. 23.

When playing Hoosier Lotto, you can add +PLUS for $1 for a chance to win $1 million or other prizes in a second drawing that happens just after the Hoosier Lotto drawing.

Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery mobile app.

The ticket holder(s) should ensure their ticket is in a secure place and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.