1 killed when car collides with semi near Winchester

The crash happed around 1 p.m. Wednesday on State Road 32 at County Road 500 West

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead after a car collided with a semi tractor-trailer Wednesday afternoon near Winchester.

The crash happed around 1 p.m. Wednesday on State Road 32 at County Road 500 West

The Randolph County Sheriff's Department said their preliminary investigation indicates the semi was going west on the highway when a car traveling south on 500 West failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the semi.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck's driver was not injured.

This crash is under investigation.

What other people are reading: