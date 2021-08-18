1 killed when car collides with semi near Winchester

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead after a car collided with a semi tractor-trailer Wednesday afternoon near Winchester.
The crash happed around 1 p.m. Wednesday on State Road 32 at County Road 500 West
The Randolph County Sheriff's Department said their preliminary investigation indicates the semi was going west on the highway when a car traveling south on 500 West failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the semi.
The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck's driver was not injured.
This crash is under investigation.
