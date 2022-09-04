1 killed in northwest Indianapolis shooting

The shooting happened just before 5:45 p.m. at 4281 N. High School Road, which is north of 38th Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed on the northwest side of Indianapolis on Sunday.

Police were called to a shooting just before 5:45 p.m. at 4281 N. High School Road, which is the address for the building that Express Pantry is located in, just north of 38th Street.

When officers arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound. That person was pronounced dead.

Mere minutes after this shooting, IMPD was called to another shooting on the south side of Indianapolis.

IMPD said a person was shot in the 8200 block of South Delaware Street, near East Stop 11 Road and South Meridian Street. That person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have not identified the person who died on the northwest side, the person injured on the south side or said if any suspects in either shooting had been arrested.