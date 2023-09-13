1 killed in Whiteland crash

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. in the 4300 block of North Graham Road in Whiteland, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

WHITELAND, Ind. — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Johnson County Wednesday afternoon.

The vehicle involved in the crash had struck a tree. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found one person still trapped inside the vehicle. That person was pronounced dead at the scene after they were extricated from the vehicle.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. The sheriff's office says Graham Road will be closed between Whiteland Road and Paul Hand Road for an unknown length of time.