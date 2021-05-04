1 killed in west Indianapolis crash

Two other people involved in the crash at Rockville and Country Club roads were seriously injured, firefighters said.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person has died and at least two others were injured in a crash on the west side Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of Rockville and Country Club roads. The Wayne Township Fire Department reports one person was killed in the three-vehicle accident.

Two victims were transported from the crash to the hospital in serious condition and two others were treated and released at the scene.

Police said the driver of a car was speeding when it struck the back of a pick-up truck, then lost control and hit an SUV. While rain may have played a role in the crash, investigators believe speed was the main factor.

The woman who died was a passenger in the speeding car, police said.