1 killed in west Indianapolis crash

INDIANAPOLIS — One person has died and at least two others were injured in a crash on the west side Tuesday night.
The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of Rockville and Country Club roads. The Wayne Township Fire Department reports one person was killed in the three-vehicle accident.
Two victims were transported from the crash to the hospital in serious condition and two others were treated and released at the scene.
Police said the driver of a car was speeding when it struck the back of a pick-up truck, then lost control and hit an SUV. While rain may have played a role in the crash, investigators believe speed was the main factor.
The woman who died was a passenger in the speeding car, police said.
Firefighters have closed Rockville Road at Country Club Road as police conduct their investigation into the crash. They urge drivers to slow down and, if possible, avoid the area while the scene remains active.