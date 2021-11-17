1 killed in three-vehicle crash on west side of Indianapolis

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday on West Washington Street, east of North Tibbs Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the west side of Indianapolis Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday on West Washington Street at Central Greens Boulevard, about a block east of North Tibbs Avenue.

Police say three cars were involved in the crash. One person died, but there have been no updates on how many other occupants of the vehicles may have been injured.

IMPD investigators are at the scene.