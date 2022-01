The crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. on the ramp from I-465 SB to Crawfordsville Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Indianapolis' west side early Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. on the ramp from Interstate 465 southbound to Crawfordsville Road, near Interstate 74.

INDOT confirmed that one person died in the crash. The exit ramp from I-465 to Crawfordsville Road is expected to be closed for several hours.