State police investigating fatal crash on I-65 in White County

State police say a car and semi were traveling north on the interstate when they collided.

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed in a crash involving a car and a semi late Tuesday in White County.

Indiana State Police say the crash happened just before midnight on Interstate 65 near the 196 mile marker. Investigators believe a 2011 Toyota Sienna was traveling north on the interstate when it struck a semi that was also headed north. The Toyota struck the semi and went into the median, hitting the cable barrier.

Troopers say the driver of the Toyota, who has not yet been identified, was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from his vehicle in the crash. The man was taken to a hospital in Lafayette, where he died from his injuries.