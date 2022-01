The crash occurred along I-74 westbound near the London Road exit.

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed in a crash involving a semi in Shelby County Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred along Interstate 74 westbound around 3:30 a.m. at the 104 mile marker, near the London Road exit.

INDOT confirmed one person was killed in the crash, which involved an overturned semi.

The left lane of I-74 westbound has been closed while police investigate.