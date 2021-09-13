1 killed in Fishers crash

FISHERS, Ind. — One man is dead after a weekend crash in Fishers.
Police said 26-year-old James Michael Alexander Douglas died the night of Friday, Aug. 10 after a crash on his motorcycle.
Police said the crash happened near 96th and Olio Road around 5:30 p.m.
79-year-old Jose Lucas Lugo Padua suffered minor injuries when his vehicle collided with the motorcycle driven by Douglas.
Investigators said drugs and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors in the crash.
