INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead in a crash on the near east side of Indianapolis Monday night.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at Hillside Avenue and Tipton Street. An IMPD spokesman tells 13News the occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.