Driver killed in crash at rest stop on I-65 in White County

The driver of a Hyundai Elantra reportedly lost control of the vehicle while trying to exit I-65 into the rest park.
WHITE COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed in a crash at a rest park off Interstate 65 Wednesday evening.

State police say the driver of a 2002 Hyundai Elantra was driving north on the interstate around 7:30 p.m. when they tried to exit into the rest park near the 196 mile-marker. The driver lost control of the vehicle and struck the trailer of a semi that was parked inside the rest park.

The driver, who has not been identified pending notification of family, died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

