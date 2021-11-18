Driver killed in crash at rest stop on I-65 in White County

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed in a crash at a rest park off Interstate 65 Wednesday evening.
State police say the driver of a 2002 Hyundai Elantra was driving north on the interstate around 7:30 p.m. when they tried to exit into the rest park near the 196 mile-marker. The driver lost control of the vehicle and struck the trailer of a semi that was parked inside the rest park.
The driver, who has not been identified pending notification of family, died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.
