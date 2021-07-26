1 killed in 6-vehicle crash in Shelby County

The crash was a chain reaction that started with a semi-truck hitting a car that was stopped in traffic.

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed in a six-vehicle crash in Shelby County on Saturday.

First responders shut down the eastbound lanes of I-74 at the 105-mile marker Saturday afternoon while they worked to clear the crash.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said the crash was a chain reaction that started with a semi-truck hitting a car that was stopped in traffic. Jacquelin Jones-Gibbs, 66, of Indianapolis, was a passenger in this car. Jones-Gibbs was taken to an Indianapolis hospital and later died.

The four other drivers who subsequently crashed didn't suffer any life-threatening injuries.