1 killed in crash during police chase south of McCordsville

The crash happened at the intersection of West 600 North and North 700 West around 4:30 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed when their car, being chased by police, crashed during a police chase south of McCordsville Friday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m., Hancock County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to the area of the Carvana near Mt. Comfort Road and I-70 for a report of a possible vehicle theft in progress. There they located what police described as a "suspicious vehicle" near the Carvana gate with no headlights or taillights on.

The car sped off from police, who pursued it north on County Road 700 West. The car crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of 700 West and 600 North, east of Lawrence.

Deputies, who a police spokesperson said were "well behind" the car at the time of the crash, arrived at the scene and requested the Hancock County Fatal Accident Crash Team respond due to severe injuries.

The male driver and sole occupant of the suspect car, a Nissan Sentra, was taken to Eskenazi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Hancock County Coroner's Office will identify the man.

Three people inside the Chevy Malibu the suspect crashed into were taken to Eskenazi Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's department said.