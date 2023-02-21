1 killed, 5 hurt in near west side crash

The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. in the 800 block of South Tibbs Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a crash that killed one man and sent five other people to the hospital Tuesday evening.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 800 block of South Tibbs Avenue.

Investigators say the driver of a pick-up truck was traveling north on Tibbs when he crossed the center line for an unknown reason, striking an SUV head-on. The driver, an adult male, was killed in the crash. Another adult and two children who were in the pick-up truck were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Two people in the SUV were also taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries, police told 13News at the scene.