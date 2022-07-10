1 killed, 4 injured in east side crash

IMPD said the crash occurred shortly before before 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of East 11th Street and North Grant Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed early Sunday in a crash involving two vehicles in an east side neighborhood. Three others, a woman and two men, were hurt.

Police have not shared their names.

The man who died was a passenger who was ejected from his vehicle, along with two other people. A second person who was ejected was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and another man who was trapped under the vehicle was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

A women in the second vehicle was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The driver of the that vehicle was taken to the hospital by another vehicle before police arrived, according to an IMPD spokesperson.

Accident Investigators are still working on the case, and no arrests have been made.

Another vehicle damaged in the crash was parked and not occupied.