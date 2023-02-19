1 killed, 3 injured in Carroll County crash

When first responders arrived on the scene they found three injured people outside the truck and one inside the truck.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed and three were injured in a crash in Carroll County on Sunday.

A pickup truck crashed at around 5:30 p.m. on County Road 500 South near County Road South 50 East. That's about a mile east of Cutler, Indiana and 23 miles east of Lafayette.

Witnesses told deputies that a truck was going west on County Road 500 South at a high rate of speed. Then, for unknown reasons, the truck went off the side of the road. It rolled into a tree line, causing at least one person to be ejected, according to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

When first responders arrived on the scene they found three injured people outside the truck. A fourth person was found inside the truck.

The sheriff's office said first responders pronounced one of the passengers dead at the scene. Another passenger was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment.

The driver and the third passenger were taken by ambulance to a local hospital for their injuries.

The driver and all three passengers are adults. The passenger who died has not been named by authorities.