1 dead in northeast Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police are investigating after a person was fatally shot in a northeast side neighborhood.

The incident was reported around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Officers were called to the 5900 block of Radnor Road, which is near 46th Street and Arlington Avenue, after calls reported that a person had been shot.

IMPD said officers found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Metro hasn't shared whether they have a suspect or know of a possible motive. IMPD said it is the city's 183rd homicide of 2021.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have information, contact IMPD homicide division or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.