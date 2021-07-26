1 hurt in Lafayette business fire

The fire at Indy Scale the east side of Lafayette started around 10 a.m. Monday.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — One person was injured Monday morning in business fire on Lafayette's east side.

The fire at Indy Scale on Coleman Court, just north of State Road 26 east of Sagamore Parkway started at approximately 10 a.m.

Large flames and smoke could be seen from miles away as dozens of firefighters worked to get it under control.

A Lafayette Fire Department spokesperson said one person was inside at the time and was taken to an Indianapolis hospital. The fire department had no word on their condition.

Investigators are now looking into that caused the fire and reported that an explosion was heard when it started soon after.